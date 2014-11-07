Chamba Chief Appeals To Prez Akufo Addo …For Development

The Chamba Chief of Gomoa-Nyanyano in the Central Region, Chief Ibrahim Yahya Onyikatogo, has appealed to President, Nana Akufo-Addo to consider his area when distributing developmental projects to deprived and neglected communities since his area also forms part of that category.

Chief Ibrahim Yahya Onyikatogo made this known in an exclusive interview with the New Crusading GUIDE when the paper visited his residence at the Millennium City at Gomoa-Nyanyano.

He revealed that the most important issue burdening his area is unavailability of a district assembly office in the area, a situation that compels the people in Nyanyano to depend on the Afransi district, a distance location from the town.

“GomoaNyanyano is a very big town with a population of over four thousand. It is unfortunate that we don’t have a district assembly. Based on this, we are forced to channel all our problems to the Afransi District Assembly which is quite a distance from here. This results in delay in responds from the assembly and stagnates development to our town .however, should we have our own district assembly, we can work on our issues directly from here”, he said.

He hinted that access to portable water, is a major problem the town is facing. he disclosed that there are large communities in Nyanyano which do not have access to pipe water making conditions in the communities difficult to survive in .

He pleaded with the government of President Akufo Addo to help beef up police presence in Nyanyano, a town with over eight large communities.

“A major problem confronting us is the constant harassment of the people in the town by thieves and armed robbers as well as hooligans. They have dominated the town because there is no police presence and no security networks to distract their activities.

Every single day, there is a reported case of theft to me and I become worried knowing that people cannot be comfortable in our town because of such persons. It troubles me a lot and I plead with the President and the Inspector General of Police to provide us with a strong police presence”, he averred.

He noted that the road system being constructed by the previous government has been halted for a very long time.

He therefore pleaded with the current government to see to the completion of the abandoned roads to stop the accidents from occurring in the area.

Deliberating on the issue of a market, Chief Yahya Onyikatogo revealed that there is an uncompleted market project which was commenced by the previous government but subsequently abandoned adding that it was going to be of immense help to the traders in the town if the project was complete. He pleaded with the president to help complete the project.

“The paramount chief of Gomoa-Nyanyano, Nana ObengWiabo who is our landlord is a man who has great interest when it comes to development and he is ever ready to make available plots of lands if the government should decide on embarking any developmental project in our town”, he indicated.

He therefore called on the government to consider the humble plea of the people of Gomoa-Nyanyano and come to their aid to make the town a better place for people to dwell in.