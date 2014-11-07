Chaos Over Estate (2) My Wife Wanted To Kill Me … Birago Adjei’s Hubby Alleges

In a running story over the controversies surrounding the Estate of the late John Prempeh, the former Controller and Accountant General, which features prominently one Ivy Birago Adjei, a caretaker who claims to have had a son with the deceased, for which reason her son (name withheld because he is a minor) is a beneficiary of the Will, husband to Ivy has started talking.

Germany-based Obirempong Owusu Achiaw, in a no-holds-barred telephone interview told this paper in detail how the woman he had loved all his life, Ivy, went to performed the widowhood rite of the late John Prempeh when he (Obirempong) was legally married to her and both were living under the same roof.

It would be recalled that Birago, whilst reading the tribute on behave of her three other colleague caretakers at the late John Prempeh’s funeral, she stated that “Chief; Oheneba! As I affectionately called you, it was until you became ill about four years ago that I understood having…with you wasn’t s mistake as I used to think”.

Read excerpts of Obirempong’s interview with the New Crusading GUIDE (NCG) below:

NCG: Were you divorced at the time she went for the funeral?

Obirempong: We were not divorced. She is my wife and we are still together. When she was travelling for the funeral, I was still in Ghana. She told me that she was the person who served and did almost everything for her boss so she had to go. By then, I had gone to bury my mother`s brother and come back.

After the funeral, she spent about a week in Kumasi with her mother who had followed her to the funeral to play her widow role. Her mother is a singing band leader with the S.D.A. church. Her name is Elizabeth Konadu. I later found out that the week she spent in Kumasi was to embark some rituals and pacification to be cleansed from the sacrilege she had committed. She feared that she might encounter a disaster in case she comes back to do something with me without being cleansed.

When I found out what she had done, I got to know why she had always prevented me from marrying her with my documents. Each time I told her we needed to legalize our marriage, she insisted we wait.

New Crusading GUIDE: When did you marry her?

Obirempong: We got married on the 2nd December, 2014. Amazingly, all the rituals they performed were targeted at killing me. She had told me when I arrived in Ghana but I didn’t regard that statement. I felt terribly ill and my family members went to consult and found out that I was under a spell from her. Within that time, she stopped answering my calls and began behaving funny towards me.

New Crusading GUIDE: Whose son is Kwame (not his real name)?

Obirempong: Kwame is Osei Poku`s son, But my wife managed to change the boy’s name into that of Mr. Prempeh. They changed the name at the Tema Metropolitan Assembly so he bore the man`s name as his son. The man willed 70 percent of his properties to Kwame.

Initially when I suspected her, she told me that the man had divorced all his wives and as her boss, she was the one who helped him in getting things done. The man was building a house at Tema which she was in charge. She stopped answering my calls and when I confronted her that she was cheating, she told me that we were no more because we had issues.

One of the boys hinted me that the man bought a phone worth GH¢ 2,500 for her. She has taken all my properties, including my four cars and other belongings. She refused anytime I wanted to wed her because she knew what she was doing. Now, they claim I am envious of the property the man left for her. Everything in her room including chairs, TV set, home theatre belongs to me.

Stay Tune for more, including what legal luminaries described as the bogus judgment by the Probate Court and the Asantehene Otufuor Osei Tutu II connection to the case.