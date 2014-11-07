Chief Blows Gh¢ 3,007,725.00 … Compensation Cash But Says “I Don’t Account To Anybody”

Assembly members for Ahinsan Estate and Ahinsan Proper, all suburbs in the Ashanti Region, Nana Yaw Wiredu and Joseph Okyere respectively, have accused the chief of Ahinsan, Nana Dwumahene Akoana III, of lining his pocket with whopping GHC 3,007,725.00 meant for many developmental projects in the area.

They are also alleging that the chief, after allegedly embezzling the huge millions, had asked some private developers to construct buildings on the land that had already been paid for by the government in 2012 February, under the late President John Evan Atta- Mills government.

According to the duo, government acquired the land as a reserve for any future development and as members of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, the two were shocked when they discovered that out of the money meant for compensation of the affected families, only GHC 50,000 was used to provide water for the two electoral areas.

“What we know is that, chiefs are instrumental in community development and we wonder if the chief really believe in development or personal gains”, they sneered.

They told the New Crusading GUIDE that the issue was terrible and could never understand why the chief of Ahinsan had pocketed the said money.

“I was asked by Nana Prempeh, who is Manhyiahene to walk out from his office after he had summoned me, under the excuse that I as an assemblyman and do not deserve to know how much the community should receive as compensation from the Ahinsanhene,” Hon.Jame Okyere noted.

He, more so, revealed that the chief of Ahinsan told him that Asantehene had asked him to take the money and that he owed nobody accountability.

A document which is in possession of the New Crusading GUIDE bears the account number of Ghana Commercial Bank, with the name of Ahinsan stool on it and an amount of Three Million Seven thousand, Seven hundred and twenty-five Ghana Cedis had been deposited into the account.

They lamented that the chief does not care about the community because ever since Nana Dwumahene Akoana III was enstooled the chief of Ahinsan, there has not been a single project he could boast of having initiated for the community to benefit from.

Hon. James Okyere who is an assembly man for the people of Ahinsan Proper explained to this paper that the chief was not in good term with them because of their fearless behavior of finding the truth of everything that goes on in the community they are representing at the KMA.

Meanwhile, when this paper contacted the Ahinsanhene, for his response to the story, Nana Dwumahene confirmed that, yes, he received the money but that nobody, not even his community members had the right to ask him to account for the money.

