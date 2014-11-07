Fire Service Personnel Commended

FIRE FIGHTERS, who were instrumental in putting out the fire that gutted Amansan Television which is located on the premises of the Coconut Grove Hotel, have been commended for a job well done.

On Saturday April 22, 2017, there was an inferno at the studios of Amansan Television which could have spread to the hotel and other structures if personnel of the service had not been very professional in putting out the fire.

Staff of the television station are said to have seen fire from an air-conditioner which quickly spread and engulfed the studios.

When fire fighters got to the scene after being called, they quickly put in measures to prevent the spread of the fires which could have engulfed even the Coconut Grove Hotel.

Occupants of the hotel were evacuated, though the fire had not spread to the hotel as a preventive measure.

According to some onlookers who were at the scene, personnel of the service did very well to put out the fire considering the congested nature of the structural arrangement there.

They appealed to government to resource the fire service by providing adequate and sophisticated equipment to fight fires.