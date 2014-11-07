27
Euroget writes to the New Crusading GUIDE …Over PROBE US$18 Million Euroget HOSP. DEAL

Euroget De-Invest has refuted aspects of our publication in respect of how it obtained us18million payment for the construction of nine hospitals across the country under a “turnkey” contract with the government of Ghana, and extent of work carried out so far since the contract was entered into in 2008.

EUROGETS RESPONSE

 RE: DEFAMATORY PUBLICATION AGAINST EUROGET DE-INVEST

We act as solicitors for the above mentioned and we write pursuant to its instruction in respect of matters hereunder.

Our attention has been drawn to a publication which appeared in your Tuesday April 11 2017 edition of your newspaper and we consider the said publication as defamatory because the said publication is false, has caused our client much harm by lowering it in the minds of right thinking people, and same was made without adequate research into its truthfulness.

We wish to state categorically the publication was an attempt to lower our client in the mind of right thinking people when you specifically stated that the Madina Kwabenya and Adentan District Hospital Projects have not seen a single block being laid although monies have been paid by the government of Ghana in respect of the said projects.

Further to the above , we wish to state that if the April 11,2017 publication was not made with the intent to do harm to our client or  same  not made with reckless disregard  to the truth  and adequate  research went into  the said publication  you would have found for yourself  that  the above mentioned  projects have far advanced  with the Madina – Kwabenya  District  Hospital projects at the roofing stage.

Again , in a calculated attempt to cause harm to our client , you recklessly  indicated in the said publication that  the WA  project has been stalled due to financial constraints . we  again wish  to categorically state  that the said publication is false and that proper checks  from you would reveal  that the WA project  is near completion.

The above and all other defamatory publication made in the April 11, 2017 edition of your newspaper contained malicious falsehood. we wish to advise  you to unconditionally retract  the false and  defamatory  publication which sought to lower  our clients in the mind of right thinking people within seven (7)days  of this letter  , given the retraction  the same prominence as the false and defamatory  publication. We wish to further advise you that if you fail to retract the said publication within the specified time, our client will have no choice but to enforce its rights under the laws.

You have been put on Notice.

Yours faithfully

STERLING PARTNERSHIP

OUR COMMENTS

 

RETRACTION

 

In the 12 of April 2017 edition of our newspaper at page 6 we carried a publication on the business of Euroget –De Invest in Ghana. We hereby retract the publication. It was without malice and not intended to cause any harm to any person or entity. 

