‘Galamsey Queen’ Fires Gun At Journalists …. For Taking Coverage Of Her Activities

Aisha Huang, the Chinese illegal mining (Galamsey) kingpin who has dominated the media for her involvement in illegal mining activities in the Ashanti region especially, commandeered her goons to kill two journalists and the Chief Executive Officer for Save Ghana Foundation, Mr. Kofi Adjei, the New Crusading GUIDE can report.

The thugs reportedly fired gunshots at the two journalists and Mr. Kofi Adjei when they visited the mining site of the Chinese national to report on her activities after the 21 days ultimatum by the Minister of Natural Resource, John Peter Amewu elapsed.

In the melee, cameras and other recording gadgets of the journalists, according to source at the Jakobu police command, were seized whilst the executive director of Save Ghana Foundation received severe beatings from the thugs.

Speaking to the New Crusading GUIDE, Mr. Kofi Adjei said, they went there upon a tip off that some people had ignored the order and were still at their sites mining.

He said, they begun moving to various sites where illegal activities were taken place when they came across Aisha Huang’s concession.

He narrated to the New Crusading GUIDE that: “When we went there, we saw her people busy working at her site at Bepotenteng, so we decided to take coverage of their activities so that we can report it to the police and other agencies that matter.”

According Mr. Kofi Adjei, his mobile phones and cameras belonging to the two journalists were seized “… when they spotted us during the exercise.”

The executive director of Save Ghana Foundation also indicated that the thugs were firing gunshots as at the time they were coming after them in order to prevent them from running away and when they got them, they beat them and seized their gadgets.

He averred that the matter had been reported to the Jacobu police command but do not understand why the police have failed to pursue the case.

Mr. Kofi Adjei however hinted that, Ms. Aisha Huang, and her people invited him after the incidence and gave him some undisclosed amount of money but he rejected the offer.

“There were some top government officials at that meeting,” he said.

In an attempt to cross check the side of Aisha Huang on the issue, she picked the phone and later gave it to someone who claimed to be the regional security taskforce coordinator.

He confirmed the matter to this reporter but he said he did not want to be in the media.

Later on, one Alhaji Abass who claimed to be the assistance to Aisha Huang also confirmed the incident and revealed that, they offered Mr. Kofi Adjei and his people an amount of Gh¢20,000.00 as compensation.

Nr. Kofi Adjei however told this reporter that, the galamsey menace has caused severe havoc to many water bodies and it was in the spirit of seeing the end of the practice that his foundation decided to support government’s efforts in the fight against galamsey.