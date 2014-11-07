Engineers And Planners Doesn’t Owe Us – Says Airports Company

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has rebuffed traditional and social media reports that Engineers and Planners Company Limited owned by Ibrahim Mahama is indebted the aviation company.

A letter in the possession of this paper, dated May 5, 2017, and signed by the Deputy Managing Director of GACL, Dr J. Okwesie Arthur said: "Reference to your letter dated May 3, 2017, on the above subject; we wish to state that Engineers and Planners Company Limited is not indebted to GACL as at May 5, 2017."

The GACL letter is expected to put paid to reports that former President Mahama's brother's company is indebted to its outfit the tune of GHS8 million in aviation fuel costs and taxes.