Akwamu Chieftaincy Row: Yaa Ansaa Royal Family Takes Umbrage

The Yaa Ansaa Royal Family of Akwamu in the Eastern Region has called on the general public to dismiss assertions that installation of Odeneho Kwafo Akoto was legitimately installed is being bandied about by elements of a feuding faction.

The Family has also accused the Easten Regional House of Chiefs’ Judicial Committee which ruled that Odehye Kyerematen Afranie, was validly installed as paramount chief of Akwamu of engaging in a lot of choose and pick holdings of the trial panel.

Responding to media publications that Odeneho Kwafo Akoto was dully installed as Akwamohene, the family said “The Yaa Ansaa Royal Family of Akwamu represented by the head of family, Abusuapanin Kojo Addaquay, Abrewatia Love Adwo Som and the principal members of the family, including madam Rosina Ackon Mensah and Opanin Owusu Bruku are very much aggrieved of the verdict of the trial panel presided over by the Okyehene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II and have accordingly filed a notice of appeal at the national house of chiefs, through the eastern regional house of chiefs.”

The statement also noted the real battle for the real truth to be established about the Akwamu paramountcy had just begun and the Yaa Ansaa Roya Family shall use every available legal legitimate means to fight to the end and at all cost.

According to the statement, whilst acknowledging the fact that, the legal tussle ahead could not be embarked on through the medium of newspapers but that the Family was obliged to ensure that in spite of the verdict which was not acceptable to them, as the main and original royal family of Akwamu, the real truth regarding the history as well as the customary practices and traditions of Akwamu shall not be distorted by any person or group of persons.

Giving historical antecedent to the chieftaincy dispute, the statement also indicated that there was no doubt that paramount stool of Akwamu, otherwise known as the black stool or the Amanpon Gua was purified with the blood of Opanin Kofi Akoto who was the son of Yaa Ansaa in the sixteenth century. The statement also said Opanin Kofi Akoto voluntarily gave himself up for the sacrifice and it was in view of that the Yaa Ansaa Family was honoured with the sole custodianship of the black stool of Akwamu.

The statement also said it remained a fact the ascendancy of the black stool of Akwamu was and had been limited to the Yaa Ansaa royal family except when the family though it good to bring on board a non-family member to ascend the stool for the purposes of temporarily taking care of same until a legitimate and appropriate royal was found in the Yaa Ansaa Royal Family to take over the paramountcy.

“It explains that between 1733 and 1992, of the fourteen paramount chiefs of akwamu that had ascended the throne, only two had come from the Yaa Botwe Family of Aboabo” the statement disclosed.

It also indicated that contrary to the holdings of the trial panel, history and customs of the Akwamu remain that there had not been queenmothers in the traditional se-up of Akwamu until the reign of the later Odeneho Kwafo akoto II, who chose to introduce the installation as a queenmother for Akwamu, and went ahead to nominate an install the present queenmother, Nana Afrakoma II who is also Yaa Botwe family of Aboabo in 1964.

The statement further stated that in the light of the well-known and well established historical facts as well as the customs and traditions of Akwamu, the Yaa Ansaa royal family remain resolute that they never sit down, fold their arms and look on helplessly and hopelessly as the Yaa Botwe Family or any other person or group of persons subtly snatch their most cherished heritage acquired and purified with the blood of one of their own