Glitz Honours Youngest MP

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwabre East in the Ashanti Region, Hon. Francisca Oteng-Mensah, was over the weekend awarded the Trailblazer Honour, for defying all odds both in the New Patriotic Part (NPP) primary and the 2016 general elections to become the youngest MP since the inception of the fourth republic.

The ceremony, which also honoured seven others: Prof Dr Afua A. J. Hesse for Excellence in Health, Dr Theresa Oppong-Beeko for Excellence in Business, Dzifa Bampoh for Excellence in Media, Eugenia Tachie-Menson, for being an Activist, Shirley Frimpong-Manso, for Excellence in Arts and Entertainment, Joyce Ababio , for being a Fashion Force and, Wiyaala, for being Young and Gifted was organized by publishers of the Glitz Magazine at the State House, in Accra last Saturday.

The awardees were people seen as achievers in their chosen field of endeavours. The governing board members were to select exceptional women who were influencing their society and making a difference in the lives of those they encountered in their own ways.

The awards scheme, which started last year was also an initiative to celebrate outstanding women who in their own ways and expertise use their positions and influences to make a difference in the society and also inspire others to improve their wellbeing and lifestyle.

The event was the second since its commencement and it brought together the crème de la crème of Ghana’s socialites and treated its guest with soothing music from Faith Bekoe, Stephanie Benson, Adina, Mzvee and Irene Logan, who went along to do a rendition of Whitney Houston’s classic “I’m Every Woman”.

Veteran broadcaster, Doreen Andoh, was host for the night with guests praised her exceptional hosting skills.

Speakers at the summit included: Madam Charlotte Osei, Chairperson, Electoral Commission, Madam Esther Cobbah of Strat Communications, Comfort A. Sakoma, a Business Development Strategist from Nigeria, Shirley Frimpong- Manso of Sparrow Productions and many other distinguished ladies.

The Ghana Women of the Year initiative also supports maternal health in Ghana by creating awareness. The main event was preceded by two other events which sought to empower women. It began with the “She Summit” which was held on the 11th and 12th of May at the Swiss Spread, Alisa Hotel, North Ridge at 9 am.

The day started off at 5:30 am last Saturday with a walk to amplify Maternal Health Awareness at the Efua Sutherland Children's Park and ended with an with the awards gala at the Banquet Hall, State House at 7 pm.