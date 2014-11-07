True Case Of Osu Chieftaincy Saga …‘The Plate We Break, Is Cracked By Mr. Nobody’

The case of the Osu Chieftaincy saga can fairly be likened to the age old classic poem, “Mr. Nobody”, which reads in part that: “I know a funny little man, as quiet as a mouse, who does the mischief that is done in everybody's house! no one ever sees his face, and yet we all agree that every plate we break was cracked by Mr. Nobody”.

In the face of clear cut rules and regulations that governed traditional and customary rites in Ghana over the years, right in the heart of the capital and the seat of government, an aberration to the norm of such gargantuan proportion appears to have hit the people of Osu. Whilst all heads and custodians of traditions and culture in the country as well as political governments remain hands-tied and tight-lipped as they look on awkwardly in the land of Freedom and Justice.

The tussle between Nii Nortey Owuo III and Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI over who is the legitimate occupant of the Paramount Stool of the Osu Traditional area is a non-starter if what custom demands and what chieftaincy is founded on in Ghana is anything to go by, because the narratives are obvious except to those blind loyalist and the unscrupulous government officials within the chieftaincy settings who will fall on the crumps of bread to avert justice.

If Mr. David Nortey Ashong was duly installed on 29th December 1984, as the Osu Mantse under the stool name of Nii Nortey Owuo III, in succession to the late Nii Nortei Owuo III (a.k.a Chief Jonathan) and became entitled to exercising statutory powers under section 48, Chieftaincy Act 1971, is not deceased or destooled how else could there be another chief of the same stool from the same town in this day and age?

On the flip side however, it is also true that on 15th August 1986, by a local government bulletin, the PNDC government published that it had withdrawn its recognition of Nii Nortey Owuo III but the withdrawal of government recognition for Christ’s sake does not ever amount to destoolment of a chief, it only means that for whatever political differences between the chief and the government of the day, the government reserved the right not to invite you to all state functions over a certain period of time.

Subsequently, the Osu ‘Mankralo’ Nii Ako Nortei IV thought withdrawal of government recognition meant ‘destoolment;’ claiming that the Osu Stool had thus become vacant and declared that he had become the acting Osu Mantse.

But on that score, with regards to his claim to being the acting Chief, both the Appeal Court (18 February 2005) and the Supreme Court (17 May 2006) deflated his bubble when they both gave a resounding unanimous decisions of 3-0 and 5-0 against the ‘Mankralo’.

Notwithstanding all these court judgments, in 2007, the Mankralo went ahead to ignore the courts’ judgment and purported to have installed Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI (although he does not belong to the class of persons called kingmakers of Osu). This unlawful installation of Nii Kinka Dowuona VI was ruled by an Accra High Court in 2008 as an act of contempt and the Mankralo was sentenced accordingly.

People become Chiefs fundamentally because of customary nomination, selection and installation by kingmakers of that particular Stool/Skin in question as is enshrined in the 1992 Constitution.

For some time now, the raging chieftaincy litigation in Osu is being seen as a battle between two eligible “brothers” or candidates to the Osu Stool but this is not the case at all. This chieftaincy dispute has been dragged through the various hierarchies of the Courts of Law for a protracted period and has thrived due to these institutional wrongs carefully crafted to frustrate Elders and Kingmakers of Osu.

Below are just five key notes that have been trumpeted by the Kingmakers of Osu throughout this chieftaincy saga which is premised on the fact that the people of Osu have sighted fraud in the gazette of Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI because:

1. The Osu Stool at the time Okwei Kinka Dowuona was registered was not vacant. The Supreme Court had earlier declared in a case entitled Osu Stool Vrs Uniliver (275-295); (2005-2006) SCGLR In Re OSU Stool, Ako Nortei II (Mankralo of Osu) VRS Nii Nortey Owuo III (intervener) 625 – 636 respectively.

2. The C.D Form he tendered through the Ga Traditional Council was withdrawn.

3. The enstoolment of Kinka was ruled as an act of contempt of Court.

4. His extract indicate fraud against the Supreme Court ruling of 2006 since the purpose of change still refer to the withdrawal of government recognition in 1986.

5. The ancient Osu Stool (Sei Kwame) that makes one a Chief of Osu is not in his possession but another stool was bought from the Art Centre for Kinka during his illegal installation in 2007.

6. Nii Kinka is from Faase in the Ga Gbese Division. So far, he has not been able to even tell or show anyone which lineage or house in Osu his biological father hails from since the stool is patrilineal.

The big question then pops up that in the face of all these facts: why can’t the people of Osu have one legitimate Chief and live in peace or it is just a case of different strokes for different folks or better still a case of somebody hiding in the pockets of some big daddy somewhere thus making him untouchable?.

Why is Nii Nortey Owuo III and the people of allowed to go through such humiliation and dishonor, and to what end?

