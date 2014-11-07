You Can Now Drink Adonko! …As FDA Lifts Suspension

Party-goers as well as revellers can now enjoy their favourite Adonko Bitters as the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has lifted the suspension it placed on Angel Group of Companies, over the Easter Monday April 17 bash, where some patrons allegedly got drunk and fainted at the venue.



In a letter (published) dated May 9, this year and signed by the Acting Chief Executive Delese A. A Darko, FDA stated that “We write to inform you that in view of your compliance and follow-up letters informing the Authority of your willingness to co-operate with all other subsequent requisite directives, the Authority has lifted the suspension imposed on you effective Friday, the 12th of May 2017…”

Consequently, Angel Group of companies, this paper is informed has moved into full swing working day and night to recoup their losses.

Recall that for allegedly failing to adhere to the regulations of the FDA, Angel Group of Companies, producer of the alcoholic herbal beverage was ordered by the regulatory body to recall the product from the market and pay an administrative charge of GH¢25,000.



The FDA in a letter on its website and confirmed by the Communications Department said, the Authority will not hesitate to impose further sanctions.



The suspension followed from investigations by the FDA into an event organised by the company at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Easter Monday (April 17) where some of the patrons got drunk and allegedly passed out.