CANCELLATION OF LAW SCH. EXAM ...Blow-By-Blow Account  

An investigation carried out by The New Crusading GUIDE has revealed that contrary to media publications that students of the Ghana School of Law, Legon Campus, boycotted an examination paper, it was rather a directive from the Examiners because of the confusion that erupted in the examination hall.

“At no point did we say we were not going to write the paper. When we were complaining, obviously there was noise in the room and out of the blue there was an announcement that we should leave our papers behind and step out of the room because some of the students took advantage of the brouhaha and exchanged ideas thereby compromising the integrity of the paper”, some of the affected students told this paper.

“It is also instructive to say that, at no point did the Examiners announce that we should start work. We cannot be blamed and I am surprised that the examiners failed woefully to address our concerns”, another worried student stated.

Giving the chronology of events, the students recounted that on 18th May, 2017, they turned up at the Examination Hall to write Criminal Procedure exam paper set and scheduled by the Independent Examination Board.

“While waiting for the papers, we realized that one of the examiners was making some marks on each question paper which was unusual. Upon receipt of the papers, we realized that Question Two had been cancelled,” the student whom we garb with the cloak of anonymity told this paper in an interview.

The cancellation of that question meant that students were now left with five questions instead of six to choose four from.

“Unfortunately, the EIB did not replace the cancelled question which we deemed as unfair. Indeed, upon reading the cancelled question, most of us realized there was nothing wrong with it so we raised our hands to lodge a complaint”, the sources continued.

One of the student sources said it was at that time that one examiner told them that particular question was suspected to have been leaked hence the cancellation.

“If one question was suspected to have been leaked, then there is the tendency that the whole paper was leaked so it would have been prudent to cancel the whole and reschedule it. Why the examiners did not do that beats my imagination”, another student also stated.

When asked about their line of action since their fate hanged in the balance, one of the students retorted that “we know we did not boycott the examination but only acted on the instruction of the invigilators to leave the question papers behind so we expect our leadership to petition the Chief Justice and the Director of the Ghana School of Law”.

The Independent Examination Board (IEB) was established to set questions for law students after there had been reports of leakages but it seems the IEB is not the panacea.

Indeed it has been established that the Question One which was cancelled was a question on Law of Evidence and not Criminal Procedure as required.

