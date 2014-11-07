West Blue Contract To Be Cancelled?

Information gathered by this reporter indicates that the contract between West Blue consulting, technical partners of the National Single Window and the Government of Ghana could be abrogated in the coming weeks after investigations by the Flag Staff House have concluded.

Sources at the Flagstaff House hinted that the process leading to the award of the national single window contract to West Blue was not clear and transparent hence the decision to put the entire project and contract into thorough Checks. “So far we have evidence that a top government officials under the National Democratic Congress issued a letter that the contract be given to West Blue when all parties were bidding. This did not show fairness. We have that letter as evidence and we are thoroughly investigating it”.

It emerged that President Mahama’s Office under the National Democratic Congress Ordered the then Finance Minister Seth Terkper to award the contract to West Blue on sole sourcing.

a copy of the leaked letter in which the Chief of Staff, on the ordered of president John Mahama, instructed the Finance Ministry to take steps in appointing West Blue Company as a new company to operate a national single window at the country's ports.

The letter dated May 12, 2015, said:

"In pursuant to his Excellency the president's decision you are directed to formally engage West Blue Ghana Ltd to undertake the following services;

1. Software implementation and support activities to GRA and related agencies for takeover of functions of DICs on 1 September, 2015.

"...You should take the necessary steps to secure the Public Procurement Approval in order to engage West Blue on Single Source basis," the letter said.

The National Single Window operated by West Blue Company began operations from September, 2015.

It would be recalled that GCNet, a company within the ports, wrote to the Trade Minister, Ekow Spio Garbrah informing him about the possible breach of contract by government if it went ahead to give the Single Window contract to another company since it was performing the same function but the government did not listen.

Close sources at the Flagstaff House say the former NDC government breached the law in appointing West Blue to takeover operations under the national single window.

"Act 663 of 2003, states in part that an entity may engage in single source procurement with the approval of the board:

(a) where goods, works or services are only available from a particular supplier.

(b) where there is an urgent need for the goods , works or service.

(c) where owing to a catastrophic event it is impractical to use other methods in procurement because of the time involved