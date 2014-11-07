Dr. Kweku Oteng Scoops GUBA Award In UK …Angel Industries Boss Is Outstanding Industralist Of The Year

Business magnate and internationaly connected Executive Chairman of Angel Group of Companies, Dr Kweku Oteng, was the recipient of the Outstanding Industrialist Award at the GUBA 2017 awards ceremony which was held in the United Kingdom, last Saturday.

The Outstanding Industrialist Award is given to influential and inspirational members of the Ghanaian community who have helped transform various Ghanaian industries. Dr Oteng’s work, according to the organizers, has played a key part in revolutionizing Ghana’s herbal medicines, broadcasting, beverages and transport industries.

On their website: www.gubaawards.co.uk , the organisers had this to say about the producer of the alcoholic beverage, Adonko Bitter: In 2001, Dr Kwaku Oteng made his mark on the business world with Angel Herbal Products Industry, producing herbal cosmetic products, Angel Cream and Angel Soap. The products quickly became popular across Ghana and internationally for their high quality and effectiveness. Following the success with Angel Herbal Products, he went on to establish Angel Group of Companies. The companies include Angel Broadcasting Services Limited, Angel Transport and Trading Limited, Angel Estate and Construction Limited, Angel Natural Mineral Water and Adonko Bitters Limited.

Passionate about education, Dr Kwaku Oteng is also the President and Founder of Angel Educational Complex a school comprising of Pre-School, Primary School, Junior High School, Senior High School and Angel International School.

Dr Kwaku Oteng’s steadfastness in business and the provision of jobs and opportunities within the Ghanaian business sector is a testament of his suitability as the recipient of the Outstanding Industrialist Award. He joins thirteen other influential professionals receiving the coveted GUBA Black Star Award on the night.

Filled with elegance and with great opportunities for networking, this year’s GUBA Awards was held at the plush InterContinental Hotel, o2 in London.