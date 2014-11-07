Zoomlion, Zongo Ministry Have No Contract…The Two Only Partner For Effective Implementation Of Projects-Colemann

The Communications Manager of Zoomlion, Robert Colemann, has disclosed that Zoomlon Ghana Limited will be collaborating with the Zongos and Inner Cities Ministry, to effectively implement the cleaning exercise in those areas, but not to enter into contractual agreement with the ministry as is being claimed by Manasseh Azure Awuni, a journalist with Multimedia Group.

“Zoomlion is only partnering the ministry to ensure that it deliver the best. This is simple; imagine Joy FM wants to carry out an event they always collaborate with other groups just in the name of making it work. I don’t see anything wrong with partnerships or collaboration,” he said.

He said, the program Zoomlion will be having with the Ministry will only be centered on collaboration and that Zoomlion will not be given a full contract to handle as was published by Manasseh Azure.

Speaking to Robert Colemann, he expressed disappointment in Manasseh Azure for creating the impressions in the minds of the public as though Zoomlion’s operations are riddled with corruption.

Manasseh Azure has in recent times been publishing articles on social media seeking to dent the image of the company and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zoomlion.

In his recent article, Manasseh Azure claimed the Zongo and Inner Cities Ministry is to contract Zoomlion to clear filth and that that that contract will be scandalous if the ministry uses “the meagre budget to sign any sanitation contract with Zoomlion or any of its subsidiaries.”

But according to Colemann, the Ministry is not contracting Zoomlion in respect of the Zongo and Inner Cities cleaning but what the two entities were going to do was to collaborate to see to the effective implementation of the project.

According to Robert Colemann, it is true that Zoomlion has multiple contracts with all the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in Ghana, which the company has delivered effectively over the years.

He stressed that Zoomlion has been in the forefront of the fight against filth and has been the number one company that effectively manages filth in the country.

“Azure also failed to recognize that Zoomlion is responsible for waste management in some designated areas across the city, even in Madina. Most of the tricycles he was referring to in his article are provided by Zoomlion,” he said.

The Zoomlion Communications Manager said, it will be prudent for Manasseh Azure to channel his energies into educating the masses on the importance of the fight against waste than channeling his energies towards attempts to destroy the company when he knows very well he will not going to succeed.

He assured that the company was ready to work with government in any capacity to ensure that the city is clean, adding that, the company will continue to work and deliver the best of services as it always does irrespective of any false publications.