Former 2nd Lady Reaches Out To Methodist Church … Donates Books To Stock Community Library

From Left: Very Rev Emmanuel Boateh Asenso, the Resident Pastor who is also the Director of Communications And Publications of the Methodist Church, Most Reverend Dr. Robert Aboagye-Mensah, past Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Mrs. Matilda Amissah-Arthur, and Bro., Alfred Ato Baiden, a Steward.

Former Second Lady, Mrs. Matilda Amissah-Arthur has donated assortment of books: dictionaries, story books, textbooks, maps, French books, fictional and textbooks worth GH¢100, 000, to the St Peter Methodist Church at Mile 7, New Achimota in Accra.

Accompanied by her husband, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, immediate Vice President of the republic, Matilda Amissah-Arthur she established the Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Reading For Life, in 1996 to distribute reading books to deprive communities and that the donation formed part of the corporate social responsibility of her organization.

The books are meant to stock the Robert Aboagye-Mensah Community Library located within the Church.

Mrs. Amissah-Arthur said the books were meant to encourage reading amongst the children in the community.

The former Second lady observed that reading improved the language of children said a past Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church approached her to provide some reading materials for the Robert Aboagye-Mensah Community Library, hence the gesture.

Mrs Amissah-Arthur entreated the children in the community to take advantage of the library to read and study to improve their horizon and academic performance as she pledged to continue to donate reading books to deprive communities in the country.

The Most Reverend Dr. Robert Aboagye-Mensah expressed gratitude to the Former Second lady for the gesture.

He said the library, which was serving as a reference and research centre for some tertiary students, was established to improve education in the Mile 7, New Achimota community, adding that the library had been stocked with more than ten computers to provide information and communication technology education for users of the library.

Most Rev Aboagye-Mensah said the Methodist Church was not only concerned about spiritual matters, but the development of the society and further invited outsiders to come and access the library.

The Very Rev Emmanuel Boateh Asenso, the Resident Minister of the St Peter Methodist Church lauded the Second lady and his husband for the donation.

Very Rev Asenso who is also the Director of Communications of the Methodist Church said the books would go a long way in promoting reading among children in Mile 7, New Achimota community

He appealed to other corporate organizations to donate reading books to the St Peter Methodist Church library.