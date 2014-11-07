Hohoe Chief Jabs MCE Nominee …Says Teddy Ofori Is A Political Prostitute

The Paramount Chief of Gbi Traditional Area in Hohoe, in the Volta Region, Togbega Gabusu VI, has described the President Nana Akufo Addo’s nominee for the Hohoe Municipality, Andrews Teddy Ofori, as a political prostitute.

The MCE nominee, who was on two occasions rejected by the assembly members of the municipality revealed that he has ones again been nominated by the President for an endorsement in coming days.

The chief indicated that the MCE nominee’s failure to be endorsed by the majority of the assembly members on two occasions was due to his political records in the area.

Togbega Gabusu VI said the MCE nominee was axed from the then ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), where he joined the New Patriotic Party (NPP), just two years ago was due to corrupt political ambition and expressed worry over his appointment to represent the President in the area.

In an interaction with a section of the media at his residence yesterday, the long serving chief of the area noted that it was only political prostitutes who would move from one political party to the other.

He also observed that the nominee’s credibility would spell doom for the government’s developmental agenda in the municipality and therefore pleaded with the President to as matter of urgency withdraw his nomination.

“Teddy Ofori does not deserve the position and that is why he has been rejected by the majority of the assembly members on two occasions” the chief stated.

He also noted that the re-nomination of the nominee by the President was a sign that the President was forcing a wrong personality unto the people, and was confident that he would be rejected for the third time.

The traditional ruler further said the nominee was not a trusted personality and therefore had no vision in helping to accomplish the area’s developmental agenda.

He also pointed out that the MCE’s tenure in office may create confusion for the NPP in the constituency and also go a long way to affect the party’s chances in wrestling power from the NDC in the 2020 general elections.

“There are so many qualified personalities who can lead the municipality to its promised land than Teddy Ofori. I therefore have difficulties in understanding why the president who wanted the best for us in the area should nominate such a personality to lead us” the Chief stated.

In a related development, the party’s annual constituency congress in the constituency which was held over the weekend nearly turned into exchange of blows as many executives of the constituency expressed anger over Teddy Ofori’s re-nomination.

The confusion started when the chairman of the constituency bodily announced that any assembly member who would vote against the nominee on the third day his (Teddy Ofori) endorsement would be dealt with drastically by the security officers on the day.

Majority of the party executives in the constituency views at the event were not different from that of the Chief, as they called for the termination of Teddy Ofori’s re-nomination by the president.

Many of the executives however declared their readiness to defect from the NPP should Teddy become the MCE for the municipality, indicating that the nominee does not have the potential to help move the municipality forward.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Mr. Andrews Teddy Ofori stated that President Nana Akufo- Addo has warned him not to speak with the media and would therefor comply with the order.