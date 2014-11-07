Chief Honours Road Safety Advocate

The National Road safety Ambassador, Gabby Adu Gyamfi, has been honoured by the chief and people of Akyem Kade-Adankrono Traditional Area, for his contributions to road safety management in the area.

Mr. Gabby Adu Gyamfi is a well-known road safety advocate who is very committed to road safety improvement in the traditional area; he has significantly helped to increase awareness for best road safety practices in his traditional area and the Eastern Region in general.

Mr. Gabby Adu Gyamfi was the only survivor in a 30-passenger accident which occurred on January 11, 2003, at Sawuah junction, off the Kumasi lake Bosomtwe road in the Ashanti Region

He started his dream as the road safety Ambassador in Nov 2013 is to go to the whole nation to tell his story and advice road users about road carnage.

He organised workshops in collaboration with DVLA, the police, and the road safety commission.

Presenting the award, Osaberimah Sarpong Kumakunma II Akyem Adankrono hene said, in the world, he that climbs the success tree needs push and that with what the road safety ‘Ambassador’ is doing, he is so much happy about it.